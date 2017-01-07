Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) from Aerospace/Defense Products & Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is valued at 12234.38. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Rockwell Collins, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forRockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.88 with a Forward PE of 16.06. Rockwell Collins, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a PEG of 2.52 alongside a PS value of 2.33 and a PB value of 5.81.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.42% with a Payout Ratio of 23.60%. Rockwell Collins, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services holds an EPS of 5.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.53%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 6.90%. Eventually, Rockwell Collins, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.69% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Rockwell Collins, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services NYSE shows a value of 4.40% with Outstanding shares of 131.51.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.00%. Its Day High was 7.00% and Day Low showed 17.92%. The 52-Week High shows -3.65% with a 52-Week Low of 23.78%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a current market price of 93.03 and the change is 0.33%. Its Target Price was fixed at 95.8 at an IPO Date of 6/15/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Rockwell Collins, Inc. COL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is moving around at 30.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.45%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.53%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.30% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.15%.