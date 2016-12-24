Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) from Diversified Machinery – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Diversified Machinery is valued at 19059.68. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Roper Technologies, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forRoper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Diversified Machinery on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.75 with a Forward PE of 25.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. Diversified Machinery has a PEG of 2.49 alongside a PS value of 5.12 and a PB value of 3.3.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Diversified Machinery shows a Dividend Yield of 0.75% with a Payout Ratio of 17.70%. Roper Technologies, Inc. Diversified Machinery holds an EPS of 6.7 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 7.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.73%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.50%. Eventually, Roper Technologies, Inc. Diversified Machinery exhibits an EPS value of 11.13% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Roper Technologies, Inc. Diversified Machinery NYSE shows a value of 6.90% with Outstanding shares of 102.51.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Diversified Machinery has a Current Ratio of 2.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.05% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.73%. Its Day High was 5.73% and Day Low showed 11.00%. The 52-Week High shows -3.17% with a 52-Week Low of 19.96%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Diversified Machinery has a current market price of 185.93 and the change is -0.04%. Its Target Price was fixed at 198.3 at an IPO Date of 2/13/1992. At present, the Gross Margin for Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP Diversified Machinery is moving around at 61.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 18.40%. Performance week shows a value of 0.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.94%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.81% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.13%.