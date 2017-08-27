Searching for the most successful stocks? Check: DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Summary of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DISH Network Corporation stated a price of $56.64 today, indicating a positive change of -1.17%.

DISH Network Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 26.45B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.70% and an average volume of 1839.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.10% and the debt to equity stands at 3.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DISH Network Corporation stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for DISH Network Corporation is at -0.35% and the performance month is at -11.33%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.67% and -9.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DISH Network Corporation is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for DISH Network Corporation is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DISH Network Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 9.02 and the float short is at 7.54%.

DISH Network Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.79, while the P/S ratio is at 1.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 89.80%.