Semiconductor – Broad Line: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line is valued at 13520.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Microchip Technology Incorporated compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ:MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line on its PE ratio displays a value of 273.3 with a Forward PE of 15.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated Semiconductor – Broad Line has a PEG of 16.17 alongside a PS value of 4.88 and a PB value of 5.45.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line shows a Dividend Yield of 2.26% with a Payout Ratio of 552.30%. Microchip Technology Incorporated Semiconductor – Broad Line holds an EPS of 0.23 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -9.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -7.50%. Eventually, Microchip Technology Incorporated Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an EPS value of 16.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Microchip Technology Incorporated Semiconductor – Broad Line NASDAQ shows a value of 61.00% with Outstanding shares of 212.32.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Current Ratio of 2.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.06% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.17%. Its Day High was 13.17% and Day Low showed 7.83%. The 52-Week High shows -4.68% with a 52-Week Low of 67.77%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a current market price of 63.68 and the change is 1.74%. Its Target Price was fixed at 70.75 at an IPO Date of 3/19/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP Semiconductor – Broad Line is moving around at 48.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.80%. Performance week shows a value of -1.67%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.30%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.78%.