Semiconductor – Broad Line: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line is valued at 33749.19. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of NXP Semiconductors N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NASDAQ:NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line on its PE ratio displays a value of 36.99 with a Forward PE of 14.02. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Semiconductor – Broad Line has a PEG of 1.37 alongside a PS value of 3.9 and a PB value of 3.11.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Semiconductor – Broad Line holds an EPS of 2.64 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 181.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 19.43%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 36.40%. Eventually, NXP Semiconductors N.V. Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an EPS value of 27.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for NXP Semiconductors N.V. Semiconductor – Broad Line NASDAQ shows a value of 62.20% with Outstanding shares of 345.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Current Ratio of 2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.59% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.12%. Its Day High was 8.12% and Day Low showed 1.81%. The 52-Week High shows -9.22% with a 52-Week Low of 58.45%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a current market price of 97.62 and the change is -0.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 109.47 at an IPO Date of 8/6/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI Semiconductor – Broad Line is moving around at 40.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.21%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.58% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.68%.