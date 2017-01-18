Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is valued at 36063.9. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Applied Materials, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Applied Materials, Inc. NASDAQ:AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.44 with a Forward PE of 12.96. Applied Materials, Inc. Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a PEG of 1.37 alongside a PS value of 3.33 and a PB value of 5.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials shows a Dividend Yield of 1.20% with a Payout Ratio of 25.50%. Applied Materials, Inc. Semiconductor Equipment & Materials holds an EPS of 1.55 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 37.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.69%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 1.30%. Eventually, Applied Materials, Inc. Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an EPS value of 15.63% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Applied Materials, Inc. Semiconductor Equipment & Materials NASDAQ shows a value of 39.20% with Outstanding shares of 1083.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Current Ratio of 2.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.69% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.70%. Its Day High was 23.70% and Day Low showed 19.22%. The 52-Week High shows -1.77% with a 52-Week Low of 119.24%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a current market price of 33.3 and the change is -1.45%. Its Target Price was fixed at 35.96 at an IPO Date of 9/7/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is moving around at 41.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.90%. Performance week shows a value of 1.59%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.61%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.96% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.00%.