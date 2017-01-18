Semiconductor Equipment & Materials: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is valued at 12490.32. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of KLA-Tencor Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.09 with a Forward PE of 13.79. KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a PEG of 0.76 alongside a PS value of 4.04 and a PB value of 15.97.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials shows a Dividend Yield of 2.70% with a Payout Ratio of 41.60%. KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials holds an EPS of 4.97 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 100.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.55%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.70%. Eventually, KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an EPS value of 21.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for KLA-Tencor Corporation Semiconductor Equipment & Materials NASDAQ shows a value of 16.80% with Outstanding shares of 156.13.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Current Ratio of 4 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.97% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.76%. Its Day High was 9.76% and Day Low showed 9.61%. The 52-Week High shows -3.88% with a 52-Week Low of 31.23%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a current market price of 80 and the change is -1.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 79.7 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials  is moving around at 62.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 25.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.52%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.69% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.87%.

