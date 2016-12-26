Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is valued at 22634.91. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Analog Devices, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ:ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.74 with a Forward PE of 19.61. Analog Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a PEG of 3.99 alongside a PS value of 6.62 and a PB value of 4.4.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits shows a Dividend Yield of 2.28% with a Payout Ratio of 59.40%. Analog Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits holds an EPS of 2.76 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 25.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.76%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.20%. Eventually, Analog Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits exhibits an EPS value of 6.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Analog Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits NASDAQ shows a value of 2.50% with Outstanding shares of 306.54.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a Current Ratio of 6.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 5.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.77% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.72%. Its Day High was 20.72% and Day Low showed 24.72%. The 52-Week High shows -1.31% with a 52-Week Low of 60.70%.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a current market price of 73.84 and the change is 0.53%. Its Target Price was fixed at 78.7 at an IPO Date of 7/19/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is moving around at 65.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 25.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.43%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.13% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.10%.