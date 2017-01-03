Semiconductor – Specialized: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized is valued at 15039.44. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Linear Technology Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Linear Technology Corporation NASDAQ:LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.73 with a Forward PE of 26.59. Linear Technology Corporation Semiconductor – Specialized has a PEG of 3.14 alongside a PS value of 10.33 and a PB value of 8.46.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized shows a Dividend Yield of 2.05% with a Payout Ratio of 62.00%. Linear Technology Corporation Semiconductor – Specialized holds an EPS of 2.03 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -5.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.79%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -4.20%. Eventually, Linear Technology Corporation Semiconductor – Specialized exhibits an EPS value of 9.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Linear Technology Corporation Semiconductor – Specialized NASDAQ shows a value of 9.40% with Outstanding shares of 241.21.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized has a Current Ratio of 9 with a Quick Ratio value of 8.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.56% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.59%. Its Day High was 16.59% and Day Low showed 6.14%. The 52-Week High shows -2.42% with a 52-Week Low of 70.94%.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized has a current market price of 62.19 and the change is -0.26%. Its Target Price was fixed at 60.93 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Linear Technology Corporation LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized is moving around at 75.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 34.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.14%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.29%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.41% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.68%.