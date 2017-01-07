Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from Diversified Utilities – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Diversified Utilities is valued at 25825.72. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Sempra Energy compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Diversified Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.99 with a Forward PE of 20.13. Sempra Energy Diversified Utilities has a PEG of 2.92 alongside a PS value of 2.59 and a PB value of 2.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Diversified Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 2.93% with a Payout Ratio of 57.90%. Sempra Energy Diversified Utilities holds an EPS of 5.42 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 16.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.50%. Eventually, Sempra Energy Diversified Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 6.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Sempra Energy Diversified Utilities NYSE shows a value of 3.20% with Outstanding shares of 250.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Diversified Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.48% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.99%. Its Day High was -0.99% and Day Low showed 11.55%. The 52-Week High shows -8.95% with a 52-Week Low of 22.11%.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Diversified Utilities has a current market price of 102.92 and the change is 1.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 114.57 at an IPO Date of 6/29/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Sempra Energy SRE Diversified Utilities is moving around at 96.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.10%. Performance week shows a value of 1.91%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.67% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.64%.