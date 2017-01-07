Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) from CATV Systems – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems is valued at 10110.24. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Shaw Communications Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forShaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.18 with a Forward PE of 15.17. Shaw Communications Inc. CATV Systems has a PEG of 6.71 alongside a PS value of 2.79 and a PB value of 2.25.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of 4.32% with a Payout Ratio of 47.20%. Shaw Communications Inc. CATV Systems holds an EPS of 0.68 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -33.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.43%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.60%. Eventually, Shaw Communications Inc. CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of 4.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Shaw Communications Inc. CATV Systems NYSE shows a value of 15.40% with Outstanding shares of 490.55.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.19% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.09%. Its Day High was 7.09% and Day Low showed 8.76%. The 52-Week High shows -0.87% with a 52-Week Low of 37.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems has a current market price of 20.61 and the change is -0.15%. Its Target Price was fixed at 19.73 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Shaw Communications Inc. SJR CATV Systems is moving around at 43.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 24.70%. Performance week shows a value of 2.84%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.79%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.27%.