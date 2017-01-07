Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) from REIT – Retail – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail is valued at 58708.34. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Simon Property Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSimon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail on its PE ratio displays a value of 31.76 with a Forward PE of 27.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. REIT – Retail has a PEG of 1.53 alongside a PS value of 10.89 and a PB value of 12.81.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail shows a Dividend Yield of 3.53% with a Payout Ratio of 109.70%. Simon Property Group, Inc. REIT – Retail holds an EPS of 5.88 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 32.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.55%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 22.90%. Eventually, Simon Property Group, Inc. REIT – Retail exhibits an EPS value of 20.74% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Simon Property Group, Inc. REIT – Retail NYSE shows a value of 2.80% with Outstanding shares of 314.23.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.07% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.33%. Its Day High was -6.33% and Day Low showed 7.93%. The 52-Week High shows -17.07% with a 52-Week Low of 9.72%.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail has a current market price of 186.83 and the change is 1.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 222.15 at an IPO Date of 12/14/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG REIT – Retail is moving around at 82.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 34.00%. Performance week shows a value of 6.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.64% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.09%.