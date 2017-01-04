Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) from Broadcasting – Radio – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio is valued at 21542.88. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio on its PE ratio displays a value of 32.89 with a Forward PE of 24.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Broadcasting – Radio has a PEG of 2.19 alongside a PS value of 4.39 and a PB value of *TBA.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio shows a Dividend Yield of 0.90% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Broadcasting – Radio holds an EPS of 0.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 11.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 21.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 69.30%. Eventually, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Broadcasting – Radio exhibits an EPS value of 15.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Broadcasting – Radio NASDAQ shows a value of 9.20% with Outstanding shares of 4852.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio has a Current Ratio of 0.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.56% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.36%. Its Day High was 8.36% and Day Low showed 10.34%. The 52-Week High shows -3.66% with a 52-Week Low of 36.50%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio has a current market price of 4.48 and the change is 0.90%. Its Target Price was fixed at 4.89 at an IPO Date of 9/13/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI Broadcasting – Radio is moving around at 61.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 14.50%. Performance week shows a value of -1.55%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.71% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.99%.