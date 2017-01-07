SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) from Wireless Communications – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications is valued at 15155.92. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 11.05 with a Forward PE of 10.56. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Wireless Communications has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.07 and a PB value of 1.05.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 4.59% with a Payout Ratio of 48.20%. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 1.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -16.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 0.25%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -4.30%. Eventually, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of -4.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Wireless Communications NYSE shows a value of -0.40% with Outstanding shares of 717.95.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.60% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.29%. Its Day High was -0.29% and Day Low showed 3.28%. The 52-Week High shows -8.89% with a 52-Week Low of 20.49%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 21.11 and the change is -1.49%. Its Target Price was fixed at 24.69 at an IPO Date of 6/27/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM Wireless Communications is moving around at 94.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.67%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.03%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.31% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.29%.