Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) from Regional Airlines – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Regional Airlines is valued at 31467.68. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Southwest Airlines Co. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSouthwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Regional Airlines on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.34 with a Forward PE of 13.84. Southwest Airlines Co. Regional Airlines has a PEG of 1.25 alongside a PS value of 1.55 and a PB value of 3.87.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Regional Airlines shows a Dividend Yield of 0.79% with a Payout Ratio of 9.80%. Southwest Airlines Co. Regional Airlines holds an EPS of 3.52 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 99.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to -0.46%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 39.70%. Eventually, Southwest Airlines Co. Regional Airlines exhibits an EPS value of 11.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Southwest Airlines Co. Regional Airlines NYSE shows a value of -3.40% with Outstanding shares of 623.74.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Regional Airlines has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.13%. Its Day High was 21.13% and Day Low showed 36.97%. The 52-Week High shows -1.68% with a 52-Week Low of 49.91%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Regional Airlines has a current market price of 50.45 and the change is 0.40%. Its Target Price was fixed at 52.77 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1980. At present, the Gross Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. LUV Regional Airlines is moving around at 75.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.10%. Performance week shows a value of 1.04%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.45% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.30%.