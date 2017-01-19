Specialty Chemicals: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals is valued at 36619.59. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE:LYB Specialty Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 10.06 with a Forward PE of 9.15. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Specialty Chemicals has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.28 and a PB value of 6.11.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 3.78% with a Payout Ratio of 36.40%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Specialty Chemicals holds an EPS of 8.94 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 20.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.36%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -11.60%. Eventually, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Specialty Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of -1.75% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Specialty Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -11.60% with Outstanding shares of 407.02.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 2.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.43%. Its Day High was 11.43% and Day Low showed 18.45%. The 52-Week High shows -2.92% with a 52-Week Low of 34.23%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Specialty Chemicals has a current market price of 89.97 and the change is 0.27%. Its Target Price was fixed at 92.3 at an IPO Date of 4/28/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB Specialty Chemicals is moving around at 20.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.60%. Performance week shows a value of 3.54%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.13%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.65% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.70%.