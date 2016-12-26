Specialty Chemicals: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals is valued at 25103.34. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Sherwin-Williams Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE:SHW Specialty Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.82 with a Forward PE of 19.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company Specialty Chemicals has a PEG of 2.22 alongside a PS value of 2.15 and a PB value of 15.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 1.23% with a Payout Ratio of 26.00%. The Sherwin-Williams Company Specialty Chemicals holds an EPS of 11.93 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 27.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.81%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 21.50%. Eventually, The Sherwin-Williams Company Specialty Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 10.26% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Sherwin-Williams Company Specialty Chemicals NYSE shows a value of 4.00% with Outstanding shares of 92.19.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.36%. Its Day High was -3.36% and Day Low showed 14.07%. The 52-Week High shows -12.33% with a 52-Week Low of 17.31%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals has a current market price of 272.3 and the change is 0.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 303.19 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW Specialty Chemicals is moving around at 50.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.04%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.71% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.65%.