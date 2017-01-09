Specialty Retail, Other: Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO) Specialty Retail, Other is valued at 23621.34. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cencosud S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cencosud S.A. NYSE:CNCO Specialty Retail, Other on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.94 with a Forward PE of 8.39. Cencosud S.A. Specialty Retail, Other has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.5 and a PB value of 1.35.

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO) Specialty Retail, Other shows a Dividend Yield of 1.68% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Cencosud S.A. Specialty Retail, Other holds an EPS of 0.64 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 177.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to -1.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, Cencosud S.A. Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cencosud S.A. Specialty Retail, Other NYSE shows a value of -6.60% with Outstanding shares of 2842.52.

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.14% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.82%. Its Day High was -2.82% and Day Low showed 3.61%. The 52-Week High shows -17.97% with a 52-Week Low of 56.79%.

Cencosud S.A. (NYSE:CNCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a current market price of 8.31 and the change is -3.03%. Its Target Price was fixed at 10.29 at an IPO Date of 4/5/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for Cencosud S.A. CNCO Specialty Retail, Other is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -2.81%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -6.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.18% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.01%.