Specialty Retail, Other: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Specialty Retail, Other is valued at 33023.71. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of eBay Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for eBay Inc. NASDAQ:EBAY Specialty Retail, Other on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.69 with a Forward PE of 14.29. eBay Inc. Specialty Retail, Other has a PEG of 2.43 alongside a PS value of 3.71 and a PB value of 4.92.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Specialty Retail, Other shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. eBay Inc. Specialty Retail, Other holds an EPS of 1.59 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 330.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.85%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.30%. Eventually, eBay Inc. Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an EPS value of 7.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for eBay Inc. Specialty Retail, Other NASDAQ shows a value of 5.60% with Outstanding shares of 1108.55.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Specialty Retail, Other has a Current Ratio of 2.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.38% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.86%. Its Day High was 7.86% and Day Low showed 9.20%. The 52-Week High shows -10.24% with a 52-Week Low of 38.43%.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Specialty Retail, Other has a current market price of 29.79 and the change is 0.85%. Its Target Price was fixed at 32.71 at an IPO Date of 9/24/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for eBay Inc. EBAY Specialty Retail, Other is moving around at 78.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 20.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.61%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.08%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.96%.