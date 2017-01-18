Specialty Retail, Other: Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other is valued at 10140.35. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Tractor Supply Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ:TSCO Specialty Retail, Other on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.52 with a Forward PE of 21.96. Tractor Supply Company Specialty Retail, Other has a PEG of 2.1 alongside a PS value of 1.56 and a PB value of 7.05.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other shows a Dividend Yield of 1.24% with a Payout Ratio of 27.70%. Tractor Supply Company Specialty Retail, Other holds an EPS of 3.16 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 12.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.60%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 21.70%. Eventually, Tractor Supply Company Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an EPS value of 11.67% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Tractor Supply Company Specialty Retail, Other NASDAQ shows a value of 4.50% with Outstanding shares of 131.08.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a Current Ratio of 2.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.30% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.36%. Its Day High was -5.36% and Day Low showed 21.81%. The 52-Week High shows -19.73% with a 52-Week Low of 26.25%.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Specialty Retail, Other has a current market price of 77.36 and the change is 1.72%. Its Target Price was fixed at 80.46 at an IPO Date of 2/18/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Tractor Supply Company TSCO Specialty Retail, Other is moving around at 34.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.50%. Performance week shows a value of 2.64%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.48%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.13% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.84%.