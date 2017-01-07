Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) from Oil & Gas Pipelines – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines is valued at 29856.87. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Spectra Energy Corp compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSpectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines on its PE ratio displays a value of 95.48 with a Forward PE of 31.54. Spectra Energy Corp Oil & Gas Pipelines has a PEG of 9.78 alongside a PS value of 6.05 and a PB value of 3.99.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines shows a Dividend Yield of 3.81% with a Payout Ratio of 354.90%. Spectra Energy Corp Oil & Gas Pipelines holds an EPS of 0.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -81.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -28.90%. Eventually, Spectra Energy Corp Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an EPS value of 9.76% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Spectra Energy Corp Oil & Gas Pipelines NYSE shows a value of -2.50% with Outstanding shares of 702.68.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.36% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.55%. Its Day High was 16.55% and Day Low showed 9.62%. The 52-Week High shows -2.48% with a 52-Week Low of 91.41%.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a current market price of 42.49 and the change is 0.52%. Its Target Price was fixed at 42.33 at an IPO Date of 1/3/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for Spectra Energy Corp SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is moving around at 87.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.40%. Performance week shows a value of 3.23%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.52%.