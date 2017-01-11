Steel & Iron: Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Steel & Iron is valued at 19695.09. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Nucor Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Nucor Corporation NYSE:NUE Steel & Iron on its PE ratio displays a value of 38.36 with a Forward PE of 17.89. Nucor Corporation Steel & Iron has a PEG of 1.6 alongside a PS value of 1.25 and a PB value of 2.53.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Steel & Iron shows a Dividend Yield of 2.47% with a Payout Ratio of 74.50%. Nucor Corporation Steel & Iron holds an EPS of 1.6 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -50.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 51.35%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 21.60%. Eventually, Nucor Corporation Steel & Iron exhibits an EPS value of 24.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Nucor Corporation Steel & Iron NYSE shows a value of 1.50% with Outstanding shares of 321.71.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Steel & Iron has a Current Ratio of 3.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.38% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.34%. Its Day High was 18.34% and Day Low showed 31.10%. The 52-Week High shows -10.08% with a 52-Week Low of 84.72%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Steel & Iron has a current market price of 60.77 and the change is -0.73%. Its Target Price was fixed at 62.25 at an IPO Date of 9/1/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Nucor Corporation NUE Steel & Iron is moving around at 11.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.10%. Performance week shows a value of 2.70%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -7.25%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.20% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.68%.