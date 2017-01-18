Steel & Iron: POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron is valued at 19628.62. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of POSCO compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for POSCO NYSE:PKX Steel & Iron on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.9 with a Forward PE of 14.86. POSCO Steel & Iron has a PEG of 0.62 alongside a PS value of 0.44 and a PB value of 0.52.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron shows a Dividend Yield of 0.56% with a Payout Ratio of 48.90%. POSCO Steel & Iron holds an EPS of 3.59 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -75.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to -8.35%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -49.00%. Eventually, POSCO Steel & Iron exhibits an EPS value of 25.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for POSCO Steel & Iron NYSE shows a value of -8.90% with Outstanding shares of 344.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.83% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.83%. Its Day High was 13.83% and Day Low showed 13.26%. The 52-Week High shows -5.12% with a 52-Week Low of 84.21%.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron has a current market price of 57.05 and the change is 0.26%. Its Target Price was fixed at 59.97 at an IPO Date of 10/14/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for POSCO PKX Steel & Iron is moving around at 12.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.60%. Performance week shows a value of 12.75%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.62%.