Stock that will multiply your investment: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX)

Summary of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE:ASX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. stated a price of $6.13 today, indicating a positive change of -0.16%.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10.45B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 953.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. is at 1.83% and the performance month is at -6.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.01% and -0.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.99 and the float short is at 0.24%.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.93, while the P/S ratio is at 1.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.60%.