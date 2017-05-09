Stock that will multiply your investment: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Summary of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) | Monday May 8, 2017

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Emerson Electric Co. stated a price of 58.64 today, indicating a positive change of -0.51%.

Emerson Electric Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 38.74B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3954.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Emerson Electric Co. stands at -8.20% while the 52-week low stands at 24.20%.

The performance week for Emerson Electric Co. is at -2.22% and the performance month is at -1.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.26% and 19.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Emerson Electric Co. is -1.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.31%.

The volatility (week) for Emerson Electric Co. is at 2.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Emerson Electric Co.’s short ratio is currently at 2.36 and the float short is at 1.46%.

Emerson Electric Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.93, while the P/S ratio is at 2.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.90%.