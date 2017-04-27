Stocks that beats the day – Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Trucking is valued at 357.88. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ:ULH Trucking on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.53 with a Forward PE of 13.95. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Trucking has a PEG of 5.18 alongside a PS value of 0.33 and a PB value of 2.55.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Trucking shows a Dividend Yield of 2.11% with a Payout Ratio of 32.80%. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Trucking holds an EPS of 0.85 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -37.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 18.75%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.00%. Eventually, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Trucking exhibits an EPS value of 3.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Trucking NASDAQ shows a value of -7.70% with Outstanding shares of 27.01.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Trucking has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.13% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.81%. Its Day High was 2.81% and Day Low showed 21.89%. The 52-Week High shows -19.37% with a 52-Week Low of 29.41%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Trucking has a current market price of 14.2 and the change is 7.17%. Its Target Price was fixed at 14.67 at an IPO Date of 02/11/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ULH Trucking is moving around at 28.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.30%. Performance week shows a value of 7.72%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.16%. Volatility for the week appears to be 4.34% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 4.89%.