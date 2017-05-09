Stocks that can influence your investment: CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Summary of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) | Monday May 8, 2017

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CBRE Group, Inc. stated a price of 36.33 today, indicating a positive change of -1.20%.

CBRE Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12.38B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 2497.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CBRE Group, Inc. stands at -1.22% while the 52-week low stands at 50.68%.

The performance week for CBRE Group, Inc. is at 2.68% and the performance month is at 13.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.77% and 43.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CBRE Group, Inc. is 5.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.22%.

The volatility (week) for CBRE Group, Inc. is at 1.74% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CBRE Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.42 and the float short is at 3.29%.

CBRE Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.13, while the P/S ratio is at 0.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.90%.