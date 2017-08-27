Stocks that can influence your investment: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Summary of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

HSBC Holdings plc stated a price of $47.77 today, indicating a positive change of 0.76%.

HSBC Holdings plc is operating with a market capitalization of 193.18B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *tba and an average volume of 1461.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *tba and the debt to equity stands at 0.5.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for HSBC Holdings plc stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for HSBC Holdings plc is at 0.93% and the performance month is at -2.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.71% and 18.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for HSBC Holdings plc is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for HSBC Holdings plc is at 0.64% and the volatility (month) is at 0.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

HSBC Holdings plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.52 and the float short is at 0.09%.

HSBC Holdings plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 100.78, while the P/S ratio is at 4.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -89.80%.