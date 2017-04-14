Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) from Healthcare Information Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Healthcare Information Services is valued at 26.3. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forStreamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Healthcare Information Services on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Healthcare Information Services has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.97 and a PB value of 2.08.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Healthcare Information Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Healthcare Information Services holds an EPS of -0.35 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 57.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to -2.80%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.60%. Eventually, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Healthcare Information Services exhibits an EPS value of 15.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Healthcare Information Services NASDAQ shows a value of -8.30% with Outstanding shares of 20.1.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Healthcare Information Services has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.55% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.93%. Its Day High was -9.93% and Day Low showed 53.75%. The 52-Week High shows -37.90% with a 52-Week Low of 53.75%.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Healthcare Information Services has a current market price of 1.31 and the change is 14.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at 3.25 at an IPO Date of 4/18/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM Healthcare Information Services is moving around at 58.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -25.10%. Performance week shows a value of 31.30%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 29.54%. Volatility for the week appears to be 12.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 9.75%.