Surety & Title Insurance: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance is valued at 10143.24. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE:FNF Surety & Title Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.24 with a Forward PE of 13.69. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Surety & Title Insurance has a PEG of 1.2 alongside a PS value of 1.09 and a PB value of 1.95.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 2.94% with a Payout Ratio of 50.60%. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Surety & Title Insurance holds an EPS of 1.6 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -17.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.67%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -1.40%. Eventually, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Surety & Title Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 17.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Surety & Title Insurance NYSE shows a value of 5.20% with Outstanding shares of 297.98.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.32% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.19%. Its Day High was -2.19% and Day Low showed 8.32%. The 52-Week High shows -10.48% with a 52-Week Low of 23.60%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Surety & Title Insurance has a current market price of 34.02 and the change is -0.06%. Its Target Price was fixed at 42.33 at an IPO Date of 10/14/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF Surety & Title Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 6.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.21%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.39%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.31% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.38%.