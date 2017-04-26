Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) from Security Software & Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services is valued at 18942.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Symantec Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forSymantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 17.44. Symantec Corporation Security Software & Services has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 5.02 and a PB value of 4.82.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 0.98% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Symantec Corporation Security Software & Services holds an EPS of -1.66 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -882.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 48.15%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -29.30%. Eventually, Symantec Corporation Security Software & Services exhibits an EPS value of 22.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Symantec Corporation Security Software & Services NASDAQ shows a value of 14.50% with Outstanding shares of 617.01.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.80% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.47%. Its Day High was 20.47% and Day Low showed 9.76%. The 52-Week High shows -1.29% with a 52-Week Low of 91.47%.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a current market price of 30.7 and the change is 0.66%. Its Target Price was fixed at 29.82 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Symantec Corporation SYMC Security Software & Services is moving around at 80.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 55.10%. Performance week shows a value of 2.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.13%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.12% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.60%.