T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Wireless Communications – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications is valued at 47218.45. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of T-Mobile US, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forT-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 36.37 with a Forward PE of 30.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications has a PEG of 0.89 alongside a PS value of 1.34 and a PB value of 2.62.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 1.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 172.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 20.39%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.20%. Eventually, T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 40.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications NASDAQ shows a value of 17.80% with Outstanding shares of 831.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.18% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.61%. Its Day High was 22.61% and Day Low showed 16.43%. The 52-Week High shows -4.52% with a 52-Week Low of 70.84%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 56.77 and the change is -1.46%. Its Target Price was fixed at 58.78 at an IPO Date of 4/19/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS Wireless Communications is moving around at 56.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.70%. Performance week shows a value of -2.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.39%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.57% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.00%.