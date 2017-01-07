T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Wireless Communications – Todays Top Gains

0 Comment , , , , ,

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications is valued at 47218.45. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of T-Mobile US, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forT-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)  Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 36.37 with a Forward PE of 30.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications has a PEG of 0.89 alongside a PS value of 1.34 and a PB value of 2.62.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)  Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 1.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 172.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 20.39%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.20%. Eventually, T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 40.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for T-Mobile US, Inc. Wireless Communications NASDAQ shows a value of 17.80% with Outstanding shares of 831.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)  Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.18% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.61%. Its Day High was 22.61% and Day Low showed 16.43%. The 52-Week High shows -4.52% with a 52-Week Low of 70.84%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)  Wireless Communications has a current market price of 56.77 and the change is -1.46%. Its Target Price was fixed at 58.78 at an IPO Date of 4/19/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS Wireless Communications  is moving around at 56.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.70%. Performance week shows a value of -2.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.39%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.57% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.00%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment