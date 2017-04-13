Telecom Services – Domestic: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Telecom Services – Domestic is valued at 1503.44. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company NASDAQ:SHEN Telecom Services – Domestic on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 24.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Telecom Services – Domestic has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.81 and a PB value of 5.13.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Telecom Services – Domestic shows a Dividend Yield of 0.81% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Telecom Services – Domestic holds an EPS of -0.02 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -104.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 176.84%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -15.60%. Eventually, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Telecom Services – Domestic exhibits an EPS value of 24.40% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Telecom Services – Domestic NASDAQ shows a value of 78.20% with Outstanding shares of 48.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Telecom Services – Domestic has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.83% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.39%. Its Day High was 7.39% and Day Low showed 22.49%. The 52-Week High shows -26.50% with a 52-Week Low of 40.82%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Telecom Services – Domestic has a current market price of 31.05 and the change is 6.15%. Its Target Price was fixed at 40 at an IPO Date of 4/26/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company SHEN Telecom Services – Domestic is moving around at 63.80% alongside a Profit Margin of -0.20%. Performance week shows a value of 7.63%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 16.51%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.18% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 4.00%.