Telecom Services – Domestic: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Telecom Services – Domestic is valued at 199675.19. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Verizon Communications Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Verizon Communications Inc. NYSE:VZ Telecom Services – Domestic on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.23 with a Forward PE of 12.45. Verizon Communications Inc. Telecom Services – Domestic has a PEG of 9.05 alongside a PS value of 1.58 and a PB value of 8.87.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Telecom Services – Domestic shows a Dividend Yield of 4.72% with a Payout Ratio of 70.60%. Verizon Communications Inc. Telecom Services – Domestic holds an EPS of 3.21 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -26.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 2.74%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 65.80%. Eventually, Verizon Communications Inc. Telecom Services – Domestic exhibits an EPS value of 1.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Verizon Communications Inc. Telecom Services – Domestic NYSE shows a value of -5.60% with Outstanding shares of 4080.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Telecom Services – Domestic has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.39% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.17%. Its Day High was -2.17% and Day Low showed 3.61%. The 52-Week High shows -10.21% with a 52-Week Low of 8.79%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Telecom Services – Domestic has a current market price of 48.94 and the change is -0.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.82 at an IPO Date of 11/21/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. VZ Telecom Services – Domestic is moving around at 59.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.40%. Performance week shows a value of 0.49%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.43%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.23% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.10%.