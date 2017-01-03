Telecom Services – Foreign: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign is valued at 46032.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Telefonica, S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Telefonica, S.A. NYSE:TEF Telecom Services – Foreign on its PE ratio displays a value of 383.33 with a Forward PE of 12.32. Telefonica, S.A. Telecom Services – Foreign has a PEG of 9.24 alongside a PS value of 0.87 and a PB value of 2.51.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign shows a Dividend Yield of 12.83% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Telefonica, S.A. Telecom Services – Foreign holds an EPS of 0.02 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -94.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -57.20%. Eventually, Telefonica, S.A. Telecom Services – Foreign exhibits an EPS value of 41.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Telefonica, S.A. Telecom Services – Foreign NYSE shows a value of -5.90% with Outstanding shares of 5003.51.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.99% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.70%. Its Day High was -1.70% and Day Low showed 14.23%. The 52-Week High shows -11.45% with a 52-Week Low of 16.37%.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign has a current market price of 9.31 and the change is 1.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.43 at an IPO Date of 6/12/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Telefonica, S.A. TEF Telecom Services – Foreign is moving around at 74.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 0.80%. Performance week shows a value of 1.88%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.98%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.88% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.09%.