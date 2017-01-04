Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from Communication Equipment – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment is valued at 19019.15. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.71 with a Forward PE of 16.61. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Communication Equipment has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.75 and a PB value of 1.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of 7.96% with a Payout Ratio of 103.70%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Communication Equipment holds an EPS of 0.35 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 15.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.75%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.60%. Eventually, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Communication Equipment exhibits an EPS value of -10.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Communication Equipment NASDAQ shows a value of -13.70% with Outstanding shares of 3290.51.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment has a Current Ratio of 2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.12% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -17.22%. Its Day High was -17.22% and Day Low showed 21.12%. The 52-Week High shows -40.67% with a 52-Week Low of 21.12%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment has a current market price of 5.85 and the change is 1.21%. Its Target Price was fixed at 5.42 at an IPO Date of 9/28/1989. At present, the Gross Margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC Communication Equipment is moving around at 33.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.50%. Performance week shows a value of 0.00%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 12.89%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.35% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.38%.