Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) from Wireless Communications – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications is valued at 23242.51. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Telefonica Brasil S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forTelefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.22 with a Forward PE of 13.43. Telefonica Brasil S.A. Wireless Communications has a PEG of 9.15 alongside a PS value of 1.72 and a PB value of 1.13.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 0.27% with a Payout Ratio of 87.40%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 0.77 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 5.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.45%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -12.40%. Eventually, Telefonica Brasil S.A. Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 2.10% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Telefonica Brasil S.A. Wireless Communications NYSE shows a value of 1.00% with Outstanding shares of 1570.44.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.50% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.58%. Its Day High was 5.58% and Day Low showed 5.01%. The 52-Week High shows -4.20% with a 52-Week Low of 34.66%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 14.8 and the change is 2.85%. Its Target Price was fixed at 15.12 at an IPO Date of 11/16/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV Wireless Communications is moving around at 51.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.60%. Performance week shows a value of 2.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.71% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.85%.