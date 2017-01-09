Textile – Apparel Clothing: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing is valued at 12374.17. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Under Armour, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Under Armour, Inc. NYSE:UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing on its PE ratio displays a value of 44.35 with a Forward PE of 44.22. Under Armour, Inc. Textile – Apparel Clothing has a PEG of 2.2 alongside a PS value of 2.64 and a PB value of 6.94.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Under Armour, Inc. Textile – Apparel Clothing holds an EPS of 0.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 11.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 15.03%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 43.80%. Eventually, Under Armour, Inc. Textile – Apparel Clothing exhibits an EPS value of 20.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Under Armour, Inc. Textile – Apparel Clothing NYSE shows a value of 22.20% with Outstanding shares of 406.11.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a Current Ratio of 2.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.50% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -19.30%. Its Day High was -19.30% and Day Low showed 5.07%. The 52-Week High shows -36.45% with a 52-Week Low of 5.07%.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a current market price of 30.47 and the change is 0.59%. Its Target Price was fixed at 37.85 at an IPO Date of 11/18/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Under Armour, Inc. UAA Textile – Apparel Clothing is moving around at 47.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.30%. Performance week shows a value of 4.24%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.52%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.46%.