Textile – Apparel Clothing: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Textile – Apparel Clothing is valued at 23014.15. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of V.F. Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for V.F. Corporation NYSE:VFC Textile – Apparel Clothing on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.89 with a Forward PE of 16.76. V.F. Corporation Textile – Apparel Clothing has a PEG of 2.49 alongside a PS value of 1.91 and a PB value of 4.64.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Textile – Apparel Clothing shows a Dividend Yield of 3.03% with a Payout Ratio of 59.00%. V.F. Corporation Textile – Apparel Clothing holds an EPS of 2.79 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -8.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.59%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 6.80%. Eventually, V.F. Corporation Textile – Apparel Clothing exhibits an EPS value of 8.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for V.F. Corporation Textile – Apparel Clothing NYSE shows a value of -0.20% with Outstanding shares of 414.52.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a Current Ratio of 2.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.87% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.03%. Its Day High was 0.03% and Day Low showed 16.48%. The 52-Week High shows -13.93% with a 52-Week Low of 16.48%.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Textile – Apparel Clothing has a current market price of 55.52 and the change is 0.65%. Its Target Price was fixed at 54.36 at an IPO Date of 07/01/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for V.F. Corporation VFC Textile – Apparel Clothing is moving around at 48.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.84%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.10% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.64%.