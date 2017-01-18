Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories: Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is valued at 10025.84. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Coach, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Coach, Inc. NYSE:COH Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.77 with a Forward PE of 14.88. Coach, Inc. Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a PEG of 2.04 alongside a PS value of 2.23 and a PB value of 3.66.

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories shows a Dividend Yield of 3.78% with a Payout Ratio of 78.00%. Coach, Inc. Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories holds an EPS of 1.72 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -10.80%. Eventually, Coach, Inc. Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories exhibits an EPS value of 10.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Coach, Inc. Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories NYSE shows a value of 0.70% with Outstanding shares of 280.6.

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a Current Ratio of 3.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.67% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.51%. Its Day High was -5.51% and Day Low showed 4.60%. The 52-Week High shows -16.79% with a 52-Week Low of 23.10%.

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories has a current market price of 35.73 and the change is 1.85%. Its Target Price was fixed at 43.37 at an IPO Date of 10/6/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Coach, Inc. COH Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories is moving around at 68.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.70%. Performance week shows a value of 2.11%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -5.33%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.34%.