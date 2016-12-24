The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from Money Center Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Money Center Banks is valued at 68368.62. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Bank of Nova Scotia compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.99 with a Forward PE of 10.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia Money Center Banks has a PEG of 2.72 alongside a PS value of 4.1 and a PB value of 1.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.92% with a Payout Ratio of 49.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 4.33 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 1.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.93%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.20%. Eventually, The Bank of Nova Scotia Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 4.78% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Bank of Nova Scotia Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 9.90% with Outstanding shares of 1216.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.25%. Its Day High was 10.25% and Day Low showed 9.72%. The 52-Week High shows -4.71% with a 52-Week Low of 65.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 56.19 and the change is -0.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 59.71 at an IPO Date of 9/13/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 31.50%. Performance week shows a value of -1.32%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.40%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.77% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.10%.