The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) from Asset Management – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Asset Management is valued at 33967.23. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Blackstone Group L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Asset Management on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.25 with a Forward PE of 10.04. The Blackstone Group L.P. Asset Management has a PEG of 0.91 alongside a PS value of 7.63 and a PB value of 2.91.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Asset Management shows a Dividend Yield of 5.83% with a Payout Ratio of 138.00%. The Blackstone Group L.P. Asset Management holds an EPS of 1.27 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -59.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 43.38%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 24.80%. Eventually, The Blackstone Group L.P. Asset Management exhibits an EPS value of 24.44% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Blackstone Group L.P. Asset Management NYSE shows a value of *TBA with Outstanding shares of 1207.08.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Asset Management has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.09%. Its Day High was 9.09% and Day Low showed 22.63%. The 52-Week High shows -6.98% with a 52-Week Low of 34.36%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Asset Management has a current market price of 28.14 and the change is 0.54%. Its Target Price was fixed at 32.58 at an IPO Date of 6/22/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for The Blackstone Group L.P. BX Asset Management is moving around at 85.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 19.60%. Performance week shows a value of -2.87%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.11%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.83% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.71%.