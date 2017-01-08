The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) from Processed & Packaged Goods – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Processed & Packaged Goods is valued at 15153.17. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The J. M. Smucker Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Processed & Packaged Goods on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.03 with a Forward PE of 15.93. The J. M. Smucker Company Processed & Packaged Goods has a PEG of 4.28 alongside a PS value of 2.02 and a PB value of 2.08.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Processed & Packaged Goods shows a Dividend Yield of 2.32% with a Payout Ratio of 46.20%. The J. M. Smucker Company Processed & Packaged Goods holds an EPS of 6.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 73.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.19%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.50%. Eventually, The J. M. Smucker Company Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an EPS value of 4.91% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The J. M. Smucker Company Processed & Packaged Goods NYSE shows a value of -7.90% with Outstanding shares of 117.43.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.46% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.49%. Its Day High was -4.49% and Day Low showed 5.73%. The 52-Week High shows -17.10% with a 52-Week Low of 12.29%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Processed & Packaged Goods has a current market price of 129.04 and the change is -0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 138.69 at an IPO Date of 10/31/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for The J. M. Smucker Company SJM Processed & Packaged Goods is moving around at 39.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.60%. Performance week shows a value of -0.09%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.31% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.38%.