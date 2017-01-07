The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) from Grocery Stores – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores is valued at 31133.33. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Kroger Co. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.77 with a Forward PE of 14.75. The Kroger Co. Grocery Stores has a PEG of 2.55 alongside a PS value of 0.27 and a PB value of 4.71.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 1.45% with a Payout Ratio of 21.20%. The Kroger Co. Grocery Stores holds an EPS of 2.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 18.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 18.90%. Eventually, The Kroger Co. Grocery Stores exhibits an EPS value of 6.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Kroger Co. Grocery Stores NYSE shows a value of 5.90% with Outstanding shares of 940.3.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores has a Current Ratio of 0.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.28%. Its Day High was -2.28% and Day Low showed 9.18%. The 52-Week High shows -20.90% with a 52-Week Low of 15.76%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores has a current market price of 33.11 and the change is -0.30%. Its Target Price was fixed at 35.82 at an IPO Date of 1/3/1977. At present, the Gross Margin for The Kroger Co. KR Grocery Stores is moving around at 22.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.80%. Performance week shows a value of -4.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.12%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.90% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.94%.