The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) from Foreign Money Center Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Foreign Money Center Banks is valued at 33531.61. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Foreign Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Foreign Money Center Banks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.42 and a PB value of 0.51.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Foreign Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Foreign Money Center Banks holds an EPS of -1.14 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -100.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 121.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -59.70%. Eventually, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Foreign Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -6.30% with Outstanding shares of 5862.17.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.08% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.62%. Its Day High was 3.62% and Day Low showed 26.83%. The 52-Week High shows -33.57% with a 52-Week Low of 46.29%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a current market price of 5.72 and the change is -1.04%. Its Target Price was fixed at 951.98 at an IPO Date of 10/18/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc RBS Foreign Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of -46.90%. Performance week shows a value of 4.57%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.93%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.61% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.64%.