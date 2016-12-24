The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) from Money Center Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks is valued at 92173.18. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Toronto-Dominion Bank compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.14 with a Forward PE of 12.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks has a PEG of 2.82 alongside a PS value of 4.63 and a PB value of 1.8.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.31% with a Payout Ratio of 46.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 3.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 10.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.68%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.90%. Eventually, The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 5.01% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 8.60% with Outstanding shares of 1859.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.68% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.89%. Its Day High was 12.89% and Day Low showed 14.43%. The 52-Week High shows -1.92% with a 52-Week Low of 52.38%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 49.56 and the change is -0.58%. Its Target Price was fixed at 49.48 at an IPO Date of 8/30/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 32.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.52%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.53%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.61% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.05%.