The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) from Property & Casualty Insurance – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance is valued at 33560.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Travelers Companies, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.02 with a Forward PE of 12.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance has a PEG of 5.7 alongside a PS value of 1.24 and a PB value of 1.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance shows a Dividend Yield of 2.27% with a Payout Ratio of 25.70%. The Travelers Companies, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance holds an EPS of 9.84 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 1.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 0.24%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.40%. Eventually, The Travelers Companies, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an EPS value of 2.11% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Property & Casualty Insurance NYSE shows a value of 2.30% with Outstanding shares of 283.76.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.40% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.95%. Its Day High was 3.95% and Day Low showed 14.99%. The 52-Week High shows -3.92% with a 52-Week Low of 19.53%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance has a current market price of 118.27 and the change is -0.05%. Its Target Price was fixed at 117 at an IPO Date of 7/9/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV Property & Casualty Insurance is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 10.70%. Performance week shows a value of -3.29%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.82%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.41% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.09%.