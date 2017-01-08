The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) from Credit Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services is valued at 10998.59. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Western Union Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forThe Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.71 with a Forward PE of 13.08. The Western Union Company Credit Services has a PEG of 2 alongside a PS value of 2.03 and a PB value of 7.92.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services shows a Dividend Yield of 2.84% with a Payout Ratio of 38.30%. The Western Union Company Credit Services holds an EPS of 1.65 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.61%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.60%. Eventually, The Western Union Company Credit Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.86% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Western Union Company Credit Services NYSE shows a value of -1.50% with Outstanding shares of 487.31.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.85% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.11%. Its Day High was 13.11% and Day Low showed 17.33%. The 52-Week High shows -0.44% with a 52-Week Low of 45.48%.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services has a current market price of 22.57 and the change is 1.17%. Its Target Price was fixed at 19.45 at an IPO Date of 10/2/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for The Western Union Company WU Credit Services is moving around at 40.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.10%. Performance week shows a value of 3.39%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.13%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.60%.