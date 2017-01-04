Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) from Entertainment – Diversified – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified is valued at 74738.39. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Time Warner Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forTime Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.22 with a Forward PE of 16.34. Time Warner Inc. Entertainment – Diversified has a PEG of 1.37 alongside a PS value of 2.62 and a PB value of 3.09.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 1.66% with a Payout Ratio of 26.10%. Time Warner Inc. Entertainment – Diversified holds an EPS of 5.62 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 2.10%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.30%. Eventually, Time Warner Inc. Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an EPS value of 12.57% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Time Warner Inc. Entertainment – Diversified NYSE shows a value of 9.20% with Outstanding shares of 772.41.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.98%. Its Day High was 21.98% and Day Low showed 16.85%. The 52-Week High shows -0.27% with a 52-Week Low of 78.24%.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified has a current market price of 96.93 and the change is 0.17%. Its Target Price was fixed at 102.45 at an IPO Date of 3/19/1992. At present, the Gross Margin for Time Warner Inc. TWX Entertainment – Diversified is moving around at 43.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 17.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.36%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.78%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.93%.