Today’s Investor Watch: Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Summary of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) | Monday July 17, 2017

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vodafone Group Plc stated a price of 29.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Vodafone Group Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 81.57 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3811.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vodafone Group Plc stands at -8.17% while the 52-week low stands at 20.40%.

The performance week for Vodafone Group Plc is at 1.46% and the performance month is at 0.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.79% and 9.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vodafone Group Plc is 1.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.88%.

The volatility (week) for Vodafone Group Plc is at 0.80% and the volatility (month) is at 0.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vodafone Group Plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.64 and the float short is at 0.38%.

Vodafone Group Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 61.40%.